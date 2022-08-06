Govt increased fuel prices to get IMF loan as reserves declining: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:54 pm

Govt increased fuel prices to get IMF loan as reserves declining: Fakhrul

Slamming the government for raising the fuel prices, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the move was made to meet tough conditions for receiving loans from International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

The terms of IMF include withdrawing the government's subsidies from different products and sectors, he alleged while addressing a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office arranged by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Saturday (6 August). 

He alleged that the government has long been giving people false information about the country's foreign exchange reserves. "But they've now sought a $4.5 billion loan from the IMF as the reserves shrunk."

The BNP leader also voiced concern that it will hit the common people hard as the prices of all essential items will go up further, reports UNB. 

"The fuel prices were abruptly increased by almost 50% last night (Friday night). It's just rubbing salt in the wounds," he said.

Stating that the presence of vehicles on the roads has reduced significantly on Saturday, Fakhrul said the fuel price hike will have a terrible impact on the economy of the country and badly affect people.

Fuel price spike merciless, unprecedented: GM Quader 

"Because the transportation cost will go up which will ultimately push up the prices of all essential commodities, including rice, pulses, salt and edible oils. "The country will be affected and the common people, including the day-labourers, will be hit hard," he feared.

The BNP leader said state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid on Friday hinted at a slight increase in the fuel prices keeping them at a tolerable level, but the prices were raised greatly at night.

He said the government has been repeatedly hiking the prices of power, gas, fuel and soybean oil, leaving the country's people in serious suffering. "The prices of green chilies are now Tk300. People have got agitated and unnerved due to such repression."

Stating that the current government has now become a ''dreadful 'monster'', Fakhrul said it is now the only responsibility of the patriotic people to dislodge this regime to save the country from ruination.

Strongly condemning the police firing at their party's peaceful programme in Bhola, he said this government has been staying in power by spreading fear, shooting people and killing and injuring them. "That's why the incidents of killing have been taking place. The sacrifices of Noor-e-Alam and Abdur Rahim will make our movement for democracy stronger and intensify it."

Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League government is not only attacking opposition parties and BNP but also indulging in widespread corruption to secure its illegal power.

