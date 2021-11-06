Fuel price hike: Commuters left high and dry as nationwide transport strike enters day two 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 12:11 pm

Related News

Fuel price hike: Commuters left high and dry as nationwide transport strike enters day two 

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 12:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Commuters had a harrowing time on Saturday morning as the indefinite nationwide transport strike protesting the recent price hike of diesel and kerosene prices entered the second day.

In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, and microbuses stayed off the roads for the second day in a row. 

People travelling to and from distant areas, mainly office-goers and students, were the most affected.

The Business Standard found people waiting on the roads, desperately looking to hail ride-sharing cabs and shared autos to reach their respective destinations in the capital.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Transport strike / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends