Fuel price hike: Commuters left high and dry as nationwide transport strike enters day two 

Commuters had a harrowing time on Saturday morning as the indefinite nationwide transport strike protesting the recent price hike of diesel and kerosene prices entered the second day.

In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, and microbuses stayed off the roads for the second day in a row.

People travelling to and from distant areas, mainly office-goers and students, were the most affected.

The Business Standard found people waiting on the roads, desperately looking to hail ride-sharing cabs and shared autos to reach their respective destinations in the capital.

