Fuel Price Hike: BNP announces two-day demo

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 02:09 pm

Fuel Price Hike: BNP announces two-day demo

As part of the programme, BNP’s all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on 10 November (Wednesday).

UNB
08 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 02:09 pm
Fuel Price Hike: BNP announces two-day demo

BNP on Monday announced a two-day demonstration programme in protest against the fresh hike in diesel and kerosene prices.

As part of the programme, BNP's all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on 10 November (Wednesday).

Besides, the party's all the district units will observe a similar programme in the district headquarters on 12 November (Friday).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a human-chain programme.

BNP's Dhaka South and North city units arranged the human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the fuel price hike.

Fakhrul said the prices of all essentials will now go up further as an impact of the fuel price hike, leaving common people in a miserable condition. 

Fakhrul said the protest against the increase in fuel prices now needs to spread across the country to save people from suffering.

"We've to wake up people. As long as the Awami League government is in power, public sufferings will increase and people will become more helpless and poorer. So, we've to unite people to take to the streets and oust this regime," he observed.

On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said the petroleum prices have been readjusted against the backdrop of the price hike of petroleum on the international market.

