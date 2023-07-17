Fuel oil traders in Rangpur threaten strike for commission hike on sales

Petroleum dealers, and filling station owners called for an indefinite strike in the Rangpur division from 1 August if their three-point demand including a 7.5% commission on fuel oil sales is not met by this time.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents, and Petrol Pump Owners' Association of Rangpur division made the announcement in a press conference at Rangpur Press Club on Monday.

Mostafa Sohrab Titu, general secretary of the association, put forward their three demands, including extending the economic life of fuel oil tankers to 50 years and issuing a gazette after increasing the commission.

He further said "Increasing the commission on fuel oil sales is our longtime demand. Despite giving assurance by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and the energy ministry multiple times, there was no result in this regard. So, we have no option other than waging movements."

"For the last few years, we have been demanding an increase of Tk1.6 per litre on fuel oil sales commissions, amounting to a 7.5% commission, as electricity prices and licence fees, tank lorry parts and salary of the employees have been rising," Mostafa Sohrab Titu added.

"Even though the price of oil has doubled, the commission for dealers and agents remained at the same rate. The amount of fuel oil sales almost halved due to price hikes. But dealers and agents have to invest double in buying oil."

He also highlighted the discrepancy in commissions received by auto gas stations (LPG) and petrol-octane traders. LPG stations receive Tk8 (17%) commission for selling at Tk46 per litre, while petrol-octane traders receive Tk4 or 3% commission for selling at Tk130 per litre.

The general secretary of the association argued that if buses, trucks, and covered vans are granted an economic life of 25 years, tankers should easily be eligible for 50 years as those transport only fuel thrice a week.

Earlier on 15 July, fuel oil dealers, petrol pump owners, and agents threatened to halt transportation of fuel oil in the Rajshahi division from 1 August if their three-point demand, which includes a 7.5% increase in commission, is not fulfilled by this time.