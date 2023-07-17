Fuel oil traders in Rangpur threaten strike for commission hike on sales

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 07:14 pm

Related News

Fuel oil traders in Rangpur threaten strike for commission hike on sales

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 07:14 pm

Petroleum dealers, and filling station owners called for an indefinite strike in the Rangpur division from 1 August if their three-point demand including a 7.5% commission on fuel oil sales is not met by this time.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents, and Petrol Pump Owners' Association of Rangpur division made the announcement in a press conference at Rangpur Press Club on Monday.

Mostafa Sohrab Titu, general secretary of the association, put forward their three demands, including extending the economic life of fuel oil tankers to 50 years and issuing a gazette after increasing the commission.  

He further said "Increasing the commission on fuel oil sales is our longtime demand. Despite giving assurance by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and the energy ministry multiple times, there was no result in this regard. So, we have no option other than waging movements."

"For the last few years, we have been demanding an increase of Tk1.6 per litre on fuel oil sales commissions, amounting to a 7.5% commission, as electricity prices and licence fees, tank lorry parts and salary of the employees have been rising," Mostafa Sohrab Titu added.

"Even though the price of oil has doubled, the commission for dealers and agents remained at the same rate. The amount of fuel oil sales almost halved due to price hikes. But dealers and agents have to invest double in buying oil."

He also highlighted the discrepancy in commissions received by auto gas stations (LPG) and petrol-octane traders. LPG stations receive Tk8 (17%) commission for selling at Tk46 per litre, while petrol-octane traders receive Tk4 or 3% commission for selling at Tk130 per litre.

The general secretary of the association argued that if buses, trucks, and covered vans are granted an economic life of 25 years, tankers should easily be eligible for 50 years as those transport only fuel thrice a week.

Earlier on 15 July, fuel oil dealers, petrol pump owners, and agents threatened to halt transportation of fuel oil in the Rajshahi division from 1 August if their three-point demand, which includes a 7.5% increase in commission, is not fulfilled by this time.

Top News

Oil Tankers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

49m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

24m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June