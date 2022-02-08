FTA and FIPA negotiations with Canada are underway: Bangladesh High Commissioner at Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group Meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

FTA and FIPA negotiations with Canada are underway: Bangladesh High Commissioner at Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group Meeting

Mentioning the Business Council of Canada (BCC) is interested in Bangladesh, High commissioner informed that, the organization sought sector-based information from the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada. The High Commissioner also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FBCCI and the BCC to strengthen Canada-Bangladesh trade and investment relations

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:43 pm
Virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations on Monday night. Photo: Courtesy
Virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations on Monday night. Photo: Courtesy

In order to increase Canadian investment and trade in Bangladesh, free trade and foreign investment promotion and protection agreement between the two countries is on the table, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr. Khalil Rahman.

According to  a press release, he informed the virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations on Monday night. Citing the complexity of Canada's visa process as a major obstacle to bilateral trade, the High Commissioner said discussions are also underway to set up a visa office at the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

Mentioning the Business Council of Canada (BCC) is interested in Bangladesh, High commissioner informed that, the organization sought sector-based information from the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada. He requested to send the recommendations and reports made by joint working group to the BCC. The High Commissioner also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FBCCI and the BCC to strengthen Canada-Bangladesh trade and investment relations.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin co-chaired the meeting for Bangladesh. He said the plastics industry is one of the most promising sectors for Canadian entrepreneurs to invest. In addition to the huge domestic market, the world market also has strong export potential. Moreover, there is huge demand for plastic products as a backward linkage industry in the readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering and automobile industries.

Earlier, Shamim Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), presented a report on the market and investment prospects of the plastics industry. He said 1.2 million people are working in plastic sector and direct and indirect exports are worth 1 billion dollars. The sector is growing at an average rate of 4 percent per year. All the 29 sub-sectors of plastics have export potential. He also mentioned the various policy assistance provided by the government for foreign investors.

President of Canada-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Cancham Bangladesh Masud Rahman presented a report on Canada-Bangladesh investment prospects at the meeting. According to the report, Bangladesh's infrastructure sector could be one of the biggest investment opportunities for Canadian entrepreneurs. Canadians can contribute to the development of this sector through public-private partnerships. Therefore, the country's investment bank Export Development Canada (EDC) can play a role in increasing investment in the country through the formation of "Bangladesh Fund". Canadian Pension Fund may also appear to be a good source for financing investment in Bangladesh, he added.

Signing of Free Trade Agreement, Bilateral Air Transport Agreement, Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, Establishment of Bangladesh Consulate General Office in Vancouver and Honorary Consulate General of Canada in Chattogram, Issuance of On-Arrival Visa to Canadian Citizens in Bangladesh, Extension of GPT and earmarking 100 acres of land in Bangabandhu Industrial Area as Canadian Industrial Zone will strengthen trade and investment between the two countries, Masud Rahman suggested. 

In another report presented at the meeting, Abu Sufian, editor of Travel Magazine "Vromon" and adjunct faculty of Daffodil Int'l University, discussed the potentials of tourism in Bangladesh.

Md. Saiful Islam, a member of the working group and director of the FBCCI, emphasized the need to work out a specific course of action to increase bilateral trade to 2 billion. He called on Canadian entrepreneurs to invest and transfer technology in the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, Syed Almas Kabir, another member of the working group and director of FBCCI, emphasized on focusing on the 4 to 5 sectors and work accordingly to bring investment and enhance trade. 

Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, co-chair from Canada side, said the joint working group should work on education. She said more Bangladeshi students need to be brought to Canadian universities. Then the number of Bangladeshis in Canada's skilled human resource immigration will also increase.

Also present at the meeting were President of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership Chris Decker, leader of Energy Sector Group Gowling WLG Tom Timmins, and Secretary General of the FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque,

The meeting was moderated by Angela Dark, Senior Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission.

 

FTA / FIPA / Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada / FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

2h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad