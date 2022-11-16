FS Masud gets 2-year extension as senior secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

FS Masud gets 2-year extension as senior secretary

UNB
16 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 04:58 pm
Masud Momen/UNB
Masud Momen/UNB

The government has extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen by two more years under a contractual appointment effective from 6 December, 2022 or from the date of his joining.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Wednesday regarding his contractual appointment as Senior Secretary of the government.

Masud joined as Foreign Secretary on 31 December 2019. As a career diplomat, he has long been serving in different capacities at the Headquarters and Bangladesh's Missions abroad. 

Prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary, he had been Bangladesh's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2015.

Before that, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan from 2012 to 2015.

He also served as Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2008 to 2012.

Masud served at the Headquarters in different capacities. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka and was responsible for matters related to South Asia, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Asean Regional Forum (ARF), Human Rights and the United Nations.

Top News

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / extension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

6m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

6m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday