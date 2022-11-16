FS Masud gets 2-year extension as senior secretary

The government has extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen by two more years under a contractual appointment effective from 6 December, 2022 or from the date of his joining.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Wednesday regarding his contractual appointment as Senior Secretary of the government.

Masud joined as Foreign Secretary on 31 December 2019. As a career diplomat, he has long been serving in different capacities at the Headquarters and Bangladesh's Missions abroad.

Prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary, he had been Bangladesh's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2015.

Before that, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan from 2012 to 2015.

He also served as Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2008 to 2012.

Masud served at the Headquarters in different capacities. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka and was responsible for matters related to South Asia, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Asean Regional Forum (ARF), Human Rights and the United Nations.