FS for enhancing people-to-people ties with Russia

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin hosts a farewell lunch in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexander Mantytskiy on Sunday (10 November) at the State Guest House Padma. Photo: BSS

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin has emphasised the need for enhancing people-to-people ties and mutual understanding to further strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

He made the remarks while hosting a farewell lunch in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexander Mantytskiy on Sunday (10 November) at the State Guest House Padma, a press release said today.

Foreign Secretary acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Ambassador in strengthening Bangladesh-Russia relations and highlighted the important role he played in facilitating several milestone events and achievements in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Mantytskiy thanked Bangladesh government for the support he received during his tenure.

He said in several areas, such as education, energy, food, and fertiliser the two countries continue to cooperate.

He expressed his hope for stronger relations between Bangladesh and Russia in the future.