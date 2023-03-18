Friendship pipeline opens new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations: Modi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Friendship pipeline opens new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations: Modi

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 07:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the inauguration of the friendship pipeline has started a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, reports Hindustan Times.

"In the last few years, under the able leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we've been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh," said the Indian premier after the inauguration of the first cross-border energy pipeline on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart opened the 131.57-kilometre pipeline through a video conference as part of cooperation in the energy sector between the two neighbouring countries.

Highlighting that the inaguration was taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding leader of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi said the joint project is a perfect example of his 'Sonar Bangla' vision, reports Hindustan Times.

With a capacity to transport one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel, the pipeline will supply high speed diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

"The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries," Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Of the pipeline, 126.57 kilometres are in Bangladesh while the remaining 5 kilometres have been installed in India.

The BPC, the state agency under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, has been implementing the project under a 15-year deal with India to annually import 250,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of diesel from the neighbouring country through the cross-border pipeline.

The deal was signed in 2017 following the approval of the Cabinet Economic Affairs Committee on August 23.

Bangladesh annually needs to import 6.6 million tonnes to 7.7 million tonnes of diesel to meet its demand.

Top News

Narendra Modi / Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

5h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

5h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

10h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

10h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

57m | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

3h | TBS Insight
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

2h | TBS World
Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

Best 5 Crime Thriller by Agatha Christie

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body