Friendship Hospital Satkhira wins RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2021

Friendship Hospital in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila has won RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2021.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has just announced its winners for the 2021 RIBA International Awards for Excellence, and it is a rich and diverse list.

Sixteen projects from 11 different countries were selected for their ability to "exemplify design excellence and architectural ambition and deliver meaningful social impact."

From cultural destinations to infrastructure, healthcare designs and private homes, the winning list celebrates great building design in all its forms.

Winners of the RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2021 include:



Expansion of the University Hospital of the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation, Colombia, by El Equipo Mazzanti/Giancarlo Mazzanti

Artist's Retreat at Pittugala, Sri Lanka, by Palinda Kannangara Architects

Lianzhou Museum of Photography, China, by O-office Architects/Jianxiang He & Ying Jiang

Alila Yangshuo hotel, China, by Vector Architects

Amorepacific Headquarters, South Korea, by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin

Friendship Hospital Satkhira, Bangladesh, by Kashef Chowdhury/Urbana

James Simon Galerie, Germany, by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin

Kohan Ceram Central Office Building, Iran, by Hooba Design Group

Renovation of The Captain's House, China, by Vector Architects

The National Memorial For Peace And Justice, USA, by Mass Design Group

The Polygon Gallery, Canada, by Patkau Architects

'The 2021 RIBA International Awards for Excellence are presented to an ambitious and diverse range of projects from a wide range of established and upcoming architects' practices. It is particularly important to be considering excellence in architecture at this time – in this fast-changing world, where governments, clients and society need the skills and insight of architects,' says RIBA president Alan Jones.

'Our global awards show how well-considered, well-delivered and well-performing architecture has the immense potential to improve lives and communities. We are very pleased to be able to celebrate some of the most innovative, ingenious and impactful architecture in the world – designed by some of the most talented architects of our time.'

'The RIBA International Awards for Excellence take place every two years and aim to 'recognise the most significant and inspirational projects around the world'. The awards are judged by a panel of eminent personalities in the field, this year including Lu Wenyu of Amateur Architecture Studio, and Dorte Mandrup of Dorte Mandrup. The culmination of each cycle is the announcement of the coveted RIBA International Prize 2021, which will take place in November 2021.



Satkhira Friendship Hospital

The hospital is situated in a predominantly rural area that had been heavily affected by a major cyclone just a few years ago. In this natural, nature-ravaged landscape, thinly marked with low-rise structures and thatched houses, a local philanthropist donated land for Friendship to build an eighty-bed hospital.

The hospital established in 2018.

The lead architect of the hospital is Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury.

Inspired by a powerful abstraction of the riverine Bengal landscape, the campus blends with the surroundings. The building layout is efficient and the architecture rational. A series of courtyards bring in natural ventilation towards, while air-conditioned spaces such as operating rooms are placed in areas in the wind shadow. The penetration of direct and reflected sunlight into all wards and consulting rooms was studied in detail.

