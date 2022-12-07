'Friendship to all, malice towards none': Bangabandhu's historic quote incorporated in UN resolution

The historic quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all, malice towards none," which is also the foreign policy dictum of Bangladesh, was incorporated in the 14th paragraph of the UNGA resolution, entitled "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023".

In the global context of the post-Covid world order and the Russia-Ukraine war, this resolution was introduced by Turkmenistan at the UNGA plenary.

It was adopted unanimously on Tuesday.

The historic quote of Bangabandhu, an ardent advocate of global humanity and peace, was included in a UN resolution for the first time.

Bangabandhu's quote is inserted in the 14th paragraph of the resolution as follows: "Recognizing the importance of combating poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, and unemployment, and emphasizing that friendship to all and malice towards none, in the spirit of constructive cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding, will help to achieve these objectives."

This text was developed based on his maiden speech at the UNGA on September 25, 1974, where Bangabandhu emphasized the need for establishing world peace.

Under the guidance of the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN,

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Bangladesh Mission worked intensively in preparation of the resolution, said the Bangladesh Mission on Wednesday.

Deputy Permanent Representative Dr. Monwar Hossain actively participated in the negotiation and was able to insert the historic quote of the Father of the Nation in the resolution.

The resolution was cosponsored by 70 countries, including Bangladesh and other South Asian Nations.