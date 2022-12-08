Fresh clash erupts between BNP and police in Nayapaltan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:36 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Yet another clash broke out between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists this afternoon after the police had barricaded the roads in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan. 

BNP leaders and activists have been gathering in front of their party office in Nayapaltan since Wednesday. Clashes ensued as police tried to disperse them from the area.

Law enforcers in armoured vehicles were deployed in the areas surrounding Nayapaltan, while no vehicles were seen in front of the party office on Thursday morning.

No one is being allowed to enter the area without an ID as police set up barricades at the Nightingale intersection in Bijoynagar and Fakirapool crossings.

When BNP leaders and activists tried to enter the area defying the barricades, they were dispersed by the police.

Earlier today, the law enforcers stopped BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from entering the political party's central office.

