French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh

Carrefour, a French multinational retail chain, has expressed interest in strengthening its partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to expand its business base here.

During a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex on Monday, Jean Marie Fouque, director (Textile Global Sourcing) of Carrefour, discussed prospects of increasing apparel sourcing from Bangladesh.

They also had discussions about different RMG trade-related issues, including challenges and opportunities of Bangladesh's RMG industry, said a press release.

They also discussed possible collaboration between Carrefour and BGMEA to support the Centre of Innovation Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health.

The BGMEA has established the Centre to support the country's RMG industry with knowledge, skills, and technical know-how, to face future challenges and enhance its competitiveness.

Carrefour is a multinational retail and wholesaling corporation headquartered in Massy, France.

Faruque Hassan also invited Jean Marie Fouque to the "Made in Bangladesh Week", a BGMEA event scheduled for 12-18 November this year, to showcase prospects and strengths of the RMG industry.

Rezwan Murshed, Country Head (Bangladesh and Pakistan); Veronique Grevet, CSR Manager, Global Sourcing Carrefour, Dhaka office; and Nasir Uddin Tipu, manager, Production and Quality, were also present on the occasion.