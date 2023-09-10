French President Emmanuel Macron to visit musician Rahul Ananda's house while in Dhaka

On his brief visit to Dhaka, French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit the residence and studio of popular music artist Rahul Ananda on Sunday night.

According to media reports, Macron is scheduled to visit Rahul Ananda's studio at Dhanmondi at 10 pm on Sunday for a short visit after landing in Dhaka on Sunday.

The French president is scheduled to head straight to Hotel Intercontinental after landing in Dhaka on Sunday evening. He will be greeted by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, whose performers will showcase classical music and dance before or after dinner.

Macron is to visit Rahul Ananda's studio afterwards, and there he will interact with three other artists Ashfika Rahman, Kamruzzaman Swadhin and Afroza Sara.

Rahul Ananda, the founder-leader of the urban folk band Joler Gaan, told the media that this visit is more like a music artist visiting another music artist, as President Macron himself is a guitarist by passion and he loves to meet artists and learn about the culture whenever he visits any country.

"That being said, he is the French president, so there will be security protocols, and I am making all the necessary preparations from my end to welcome him. I play and make musical instruments, and I heard the president is interested in exploring them during this brief visit. I am expecting to have as much cultural exchange in this short period as possible. I hope to highlight the culture and traditions of Bangladesh and would love to sing as well if he prefers," Rahul Ananda told the media.

Macron is currently in India to attend the G-20 summit. He is scheduled to visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and pay his tribute, and a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before leaving Dhaka on Monday.