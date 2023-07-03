French force official meets PM

Visiting Joint Commander of French Force Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars on Sunday evening paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhban.

Different issues, including defense cooperation, drydock cooperation and seaway movement came up for discussion in the meeting.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina welcomed and congratulated on commanding the French frigate 'FH Surcouf' for its port call to Chattogram from 2-6 July 2023.

She recalled with appreciation that France extended support to the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 and accorded recognition of Bangladesh as a sovereign country as early on 14 February, 1972.

The PM also recalled with profound gratitude the remarkable manner the leading French Intellectuals like Andre Malraux and Bernard-Henri Levy stood by our people and freedom fighters in 1971.

The premier said there is a scope for both countries to carry out cooperation on drydock.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars said France is a nation of the Indo-Pacific and they are in favour of freedom of navigation and the freedom to fly.

"The law of the sea should be respected," he was quoted as saying.

He said human trafficking, particularly women trafficking, is also a major issue for the world.

PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and French ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy were present at the time.