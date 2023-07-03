French force official meets PM

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 09:24 am

Related News

French force official meets PM

UNB
03 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 09:24 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Visiting Joint Commander of French Force Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars on Sunday evening paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhban.

Different issues, including defense cooperation, drydock cooperation and seaway movement came up for discussion in the meeting.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina welcomed and congratulated on commanding the French frigate 'FH Surcouf' for its port call to Chattogram from 2-6 July 2023.

She recalled with appreciation that France extended support to the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 and accorded recognition of Bangladesh as a sovereign country as early on 14 February, 1972.

The PM also recalled with profound gratitude the remarkable manner the leading French Intellectuals like Andre Malraux and Bernard-Henri Levy stood by our people and freedom fighters in 1971.

The premier said there is a scope for both countries to carry out cooperation on drydock.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars said France is a nation of the Indo-Pacific and they are in favour of freedom of navigation and the freedom to fly.

"The law of the sea should be respected," he was quoted as saying.

He said human trafficking, particularly women trafficking, is also a major issue for the world.

PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and French ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy were present at the time.

Bangladesh / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

49m | Panorama
Though cashless payment options are available, most customers tend to pay with hard cash in nearly all of the 242 shops in the DNCC market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

'Cashless Dhaka' still a far cry

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

23h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

17h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

15h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

20h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board