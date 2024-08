The French Embassy in Dhaka has trashed the social media claim that former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat is hiding in the French Embassy, terming it a complete lie.

"The rumour propagated on social media that ex-minister Arafat is hiding in the French Embassy is a complete lie," said the embassy in a statement on Wednesday through X.