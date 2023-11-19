Freight train derailed in Brahmanbaria; Snaps Dhaka's rail link with Ctg, Sylhet

A container train derailed in Brahmanbaria disrupting rail connectivity with Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Noakhali.

The incident occurred on Sunday (19 November) at around 9am on the outer tracks of Brahmanbaria railway station.

Assistant Station Master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station Shakir Jahan said, "While container train number 607 leaving from Chittagong for Dhaka crossed Brahmanbaria railway station in the morning, the four wheels of an outer rear compartment derailed. Upline train movement has been stopped in this incident."

He also said that due to the derailment, the railway track has become curved.

"The rescue train from Akhaura railway junction has left for the spot to rescue the coach due to the accident," he added.