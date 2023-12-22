Freight Forwarders Assoc elects new board of directors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 10:32 pm

Freight Forwarders Assoc elects new board of directors

The newly elected vice presidents are – Nurul Amin and Khairul Alam Suzan. 

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 10:32 pm
Freight Forwarders Assoc elects new board of directors

The Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association has made its board of directors for the term 2023-25 through an election held simultaneously in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Kabir Ahmed was elected the president of the association and Amiya Shankar Barman the senior vice president in the election held on 14 December, said a press release on Friday.

The newly elected vice presidents are – Nurul Amin and Khairul Alam Suzan. 

The other directors of the board are – Aktar Kamal Chowdhury, Nasir Ahmed Khan, Md Khorshed Alam, Md Kamruzzaman Ibne Amin, John N Mondal, Md Alamgir Hossain, SM Mahbubur Rahman, Md Mazahar Hossain, Kazi Md Mahfuzur Rahman, AKM Fazlul Haque, Dolan Barua, Mohammed Jahir Ahmmed Sarkar, Sumon Howlader, Mohammed Shah Alam and Md Hanif Chowdhury.

Following the election, a meeting of the newly elected board of directors was convened on 17 December, chaired by Jowher Rizvi, the chairman of the election board.

The freight forwarders association expects that the new president and the board of directors will play a crucial role in shaping the policies and strategies of the association, representing the interests of the freight forwarding community.

"This diverse and experienced leadership team is poised to contribute to the growth and development of the logistics and freight industry in Bangladesh over the next two years," the association stated in the media release.

BAFFA / Bangladesh

