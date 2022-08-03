Freelancing training can make women self-reliant: Study

Freelancing training can make women capable of earning a living while staying home, becoming self-reliant and increasing their wages, finds a study.

BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, also known as BIGD, revealed the study in a workshop on inclusive ecosystems for women freelancers, held at the BRAC Centre Inn Auditorium on Wednesday.

The mixed-method study evaluated the impact of a freelancing training programme, conducted by CodersTrust Bangladesh, for women aged between 18 to 35 years.

The year-long programme that started in the middle of 2019 aimed to develop 1,000 young underprivileged women as freelancers by providing them free training.

"Women who received the training had a 28% higher employment rate, and a 53% increase in monthly income from both freelancing and non-freelancing sources, compared to those who did not receive such a training," the study report said.

"Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb for Bangladesh; we must address it with urgency," Imran Matin, executive director of the BIGD told Wednesday's event.

Addressing the workshop, Ataul Gani Osmani, country director of CodersTrust Bangladesh said, "If you want to earn online, you must learn online."

Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Association, said communication skill is a must for good performance in freelancing.