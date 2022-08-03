Freelancing training can make women self-reliant: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Freelancing training can make women self-reliant: Study

The BIGD study also finds women who receive such training can earn 53% higher

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:26 pm
Freelancing training can make women self-reliant: Study

Freelancing training can make women capable of earning a living while staying home, becoming self-reliant and increasing their wages, finds a study.

BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, also known as BIGD, revealed the study in a workshop on inclusive ecosystems for women freelancers, held at the BRAC Centre Inn Auditorium on Wednesday.

The mixed-method study evaluated the impact of a freelancing training programme, conducted by CodersTrust Bangladesh, for women aged between 18 to 35 years.

The year-long programme that started in the middle of 2019 aimed to develop 1,000 young underprivileged women as freelancers by providing them free training.

"Women who received the training had a 28% higher employment rate, and a 53% increase in monthly income from both freelancing and non-freelancing sources, compared to those who did not receive such a training," the study report said.

"Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb for Bangladesh; we must address it with urgency," Imran Matin, executive director of the BIGD told Wednesday's event.

Addressing the workshop, Ataul Gani Osmani, country director of CodersTrust Bangladesh said, "If you want to earn online, you must learn online."

Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Association, said communication skill is a must for good performance in freelancing.

Top News

freelancing / Freelancing in Bangladesh / freelancing career

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation