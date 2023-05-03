Freedom of press is vital in any democracy: US Charge d'affaires

Bangladesh

UNB
03 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:02 pm

Charge d'affaires (CDA) at the US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave said freedom of press is vital in any democracy.

Journalism is not a crime, and protecting media freedom benefits society, she said at an event at the embassy on Wednesday.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and representatives of the Media Freedom Coalition were present.

The programme began with a video screening that contained comments from diplomats.

A free press is also essential for promoting human rights and social justice, according to a joint article by the embassies and high commissions of Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

"Journalists play a critical role in exposing human rights abuses and violations, and promoting accountability. This is true for every country where a free press exists," the article reads.

Journalists can also promote gender equality by ensuring that women's voices are heard, and their experiences represented.

"By ensuring press freedom, a sound basis is set for societies to develop and to improve through open discussions. The members of the Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh enthusiastically look forward to continuing this conversation with all parties," according to the article.

Prothom Alo Special Correspondent Rozina Islam also spoke at the programme.

