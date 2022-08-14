Freedom fighters' children vow to tackle conspirators against country

Children of freedom fighters have vowed to put an end to anti-independence forces and other conspirators working against the country and the government.

Ahead of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 47th martyrdom anniversary, members of Amra Muktijoddhar Shantan carried 47 torches from Sangsad Bhaban to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Road No. 32 at Dhanmondi Sunday (14 August).

Photo: TBS

To commemorate National Mourning Day, they made a "torch procession" on the very road where the assassins' tank stood while Bangabandhu was killed back in 1975.

Shajahan Khan, president of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Liberation War and presidium member of Awami League, said in a brief rally before the procession, "We have made the country independent, now you (heirs of freedom fighters) must join the liberation movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."