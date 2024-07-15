Freedom fighters' children compare 'Razakar' slogan with sedition, ask for strict punishment of protesters

Describing the word "Razakar" in slogans by anti-quota protesters as an insult to the spirit of the liberation war and the history of Bangladesh, pro-freedom fighter organisation "Amra Muktijoddhar Shontan" have called for strict punishment against the anti-quota protesters for chanting the slogan "Who are you, who am I, Razakar Razakar".

In a statement issued today (15 July), the organisation's President Md Sazzad Hossain and General Secretary Rasheduzzaman Shaheen said, through using the word "Razakar" while chanting slogans, the anti-quota protesters have stood beside those who acted as Razakars during the liberation war.

This act has undermined the contributions of the freedom fighters, and the values of our nation have been attacked by it, they added.

"According to the laws and the constitution of Bangladesh, distorting the history of the liberation war and supporting the Razakars are punishable offences. The government and law enforcement agencies should take steps to punish these offenders and protect the spirit of the liberation war," reads the statement.

Expressing deep concern at the "arrogance" of the anti-quota protesters, the two leaders said the agitating students are dividing the nation and trying to create confusion in the public mind about already settled issues.

The leaders urged the government to immediately create a list of all the Razakars and ban their descendants from all types of government and private jobs in the future.

University students protesting in demand of reforming the quota system for government jobs brought out processions in their respective campuses across the country, including Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, at around 11:00pm Sunday (14 July).

The protest comes hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference in Ganabhaban questioned the merit behind the demand to abolish the quota system for government jobs pressed forth by students of various government universities currently participating in their movement.

"If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars? That's my question, the countrymen's question," she said.

In response, students chanted many slogans including "Who are you, who am I? Razakar, Razakar".