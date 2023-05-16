Free trawler services for St Martin’s islanders returning from Mocha refuge

Boat owners in St Martin's island have announced their commitment to offering free trawler services for the return journey of islanders who sought refuge in Teknaf due to Cyclone Mocha.

Rashid Ahmed, president of St Martin's Service Boat Owners Association, said on Tuesday that they are providing free trawler fare on the St Martin-Teknaf waterway for all residents of the island who had sought shelter outside the island to escape the impact of the cyclone.

"The residents can return to the island free of charge," he added.

He also said, "Passengers travelling to St Martin's island to contribute with relief supplies for people affected by Mocha will also receive a free trawler ride."