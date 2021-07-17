Free oxygen, telemedicine services launched in Rangpur

Bangladesh

BSS
17 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 02:14 pm

'Janatar Rangpur', a voluntary organisation, launched providing oxygen and telemedicine services free of cost to the Covid-19 patients during the deteriorating pandemic situation.

The service was inaugurated in a function arranged by the organisation strictly abiding by the health directives, hygiene rules and physical distance on Rangpur Press Club premises here on Friday afternoon.

President of the organisation, noted physician and social worker of Rangpur Dr Syed Mamunur Rahman presided over the function where the humanitarian assistance program was announced officially.

Former President of Rangpur Press Club and freedom fighter Sadrul Alam Dulu, its incumbent General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Sarkar Rafiq, member of 'Janatar Rangpur' Gautam Roy, local leaders of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Bashod) Abdul Quddus and Majerul Islam Liton and Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber President Rezaul Islam Milon, among others, spoke at the function.

On the occasion, the speakers said spread of the deadly coronavirus in Rangpur as elsewhere across the country has not stopped.

The death row of the Covid-19 infected patients is getting longer at an alarming rate every day.

President of Janatar Rangpur Dr Syed Mamunur Rahman said due to unawareness and negligence of the health directives and hygiene rules, pressure of the Covid-19 patients continue increasing in hospitals.

"All of the Covid-19 infected patients are not getting beds at hospitals. The crisis of beds in the intensive care units (ICU) is also evident. If such a situation continues, the oxygen crisis will be severe," he said.

He called upon all local voluntary organisations to immediately come together and work unitedly to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus before a catastrophic situation arises.

"We will form a 'volunteer brigade' with interested members from all voluntary organizations of Rangpur," he said, adding that the brigade will help ensure medical care for patients infected with the coronavirus.

"If necessary, we will provide assistance to bring people under vaccination too. We are currently launching a free service with a small number of oxygen cylinders. The scope will gradually increase," Dr Rahman said.

If patients suffering from coronavirus infection need oxygen in Rangpur, their relatives can contact the hotline numbers of Rangpur 01714-050625, 01717-487292, 01718-443600 and 01733-173809 and the volunteer team will provide oxygen to them quickly.

"The volunteers of the organization will also provide necessary telemedicine services," Dr Rahman mentioned.

