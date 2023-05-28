Free, fair elections in Bangladesh can open doors to GSP Plus benefits in European markets: EU envoy

Free and fair national elections in Bangladesh can open the doors to the GSP Plus benefits in European markets, for which several conditions must be met, said European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.

"The European Union does not have a visa policy like the Americans. They are giving importance to the discussion to solve the political crisis," Charles Whiteley told the media on Sunday (28 May).

He further said, "Bangladesh gets duty and quota free export facility from Europe except arms. About 60% of the country's total exports go to various European countries. Out of the least developed countries, Bangladesh is now walking in the ranks of developing countries. As a result, Bangladesh will lose GSP benefits in 2029.

"However, the EU is opening another new door called the GSP Plus which will provide almost the same benefit. But for this, 32 conventions must be accepted. One of which is fair and free elections."

If the elections are fair and free, it will send a very positive signal that Bangladesh is ready for the GSP Plus. According to the international agreement on civil and political rights, everyone should have minimum civil and political rights, he added.

The pre-election observation team is coming to Bangladesh on a 13-day mission on 8 July.

"During this time they will talk to everyone, including political parties, civil society, and the media. They will observe the atmosphere here; not just the transparency in the ballot box and voting system," he said.

The European Union, an alliance of 27 European countries, is not following the path of the new visa policy of the United States. However, they are giving importance to the discussion to solve the political crisis, he said.

"Americans have adopted their policy, ours is different. We are giving importance to the pre-election mission. But I believe political parties know the necessity of their participation in elections. Which team will participate is entirely their choice. If there is any mistrust, a dialogue can be held," he added.

The head of the EU in Dhaka also expressed hope that people's opinions will be reflected in the national elections.