'Free, fair and peaceful' election continues to be the focus of US’ engagement with Bangladesh govt: State Dept Spokesperson

Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 12:22 pm

Related News

'Free, fair and peaceful' election continues to be the focus of US’ engagement with Bangladesh govt: State Dept Spokesperson

Earlier, the United States said it does not want to speculate on the outcome of the elections

UNB
06 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 12:22 pm
&#039;Free, fair and peaceful&#039; election continues to be the focus of US’ engagement with Bangladesh govt: State Dept Spokesperson

The United States has said they want to see a "free, fair, and peaceful" election in Bangladesh, and that will continue to be its policy.

"..... that continues to be our policy. That continues to be the focus of our engagement with the Bangladeshi Government," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a regular briefing on 5 December.

Earlier, the United States said it does not want to speculate on the outcome of the elections. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miller said they will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections.

The next national election is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.

A fraction of BNP, the major opposition political party, has resorted to burning private and public properties, blockades and hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming election although many of its own leaders are participating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said.

The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country. 

Top News

election 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

3h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

2h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

21h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

14h | TBS World
Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

2h | TBS World
Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

15h | TBS SPORTS
Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

17h | TBS World