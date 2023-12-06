'Free, fair and peaceful' election continues to be the focus of US’ engagement with Bangladesh govt: State Dept Spokesperson

The United States has said they want to see a "free, fair, and peaceful" election in Bangladesh, and that will continue to be its policy.

"..... that continues to be our policy. That continues to be the focus of our engagement with the Bangladeshi Government," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a regular briefing on 5 December.

Earlier, the United States said it does not want to speculate on the outcome of the elections.

Miller said they will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections.

The next national election is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.

A fraction of BNP, the major opposition political party, has resorted to burning private and public properties, blockades and hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming election although many of its own leaders are participating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said.

The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country.