Respect for human rights in Bangladesh critical to deepen ties with US: Blinken

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said respect for human rights in Bangladesh as well as free and fair elections are critical as the US seeks to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The US secretary made the remarks after a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Washington Monday (10 April).

Blinken thanked Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and highlighted the nearly $2.1 billion in US humanitarian assistance since 2017, which includes $23.8 million in new assistance to the World Food Programme to deliver urgent food and nutrition services to Rohingya refugees, according to a media release.

He reiterated the US' commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, free and fair elections, human and labor rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

US Secretary Blinken also expressed concerns about violence against and intimidation of the media and civil society, including under the Digital Security Act.

Earlier on Monday, Momen said Bangladesh wants to improve its ties with the United States with a stronger trade relationship in the next 50 years.

"We have been maintaining a very good relationship with the USA," he told reporters in Washington on Sunday, noting he is visiting the US to discuss ways to advance the Bangladesh-US ties on key fronts over the next five decades.