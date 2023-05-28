Free and fair election achievable with EVM, assures CEC

Bangladesh

28 May, 2023, 12:40 am
Free and fair election achievable with EVM, assures CEC

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to maintain their trust in the electronic voting machine (EVM) as a means to ensure a fair election.

The CEC emphasised that there is no room for any form of malpractice with the machine, responding to a request made by Islami Shashantantra Andolon candidate Fayzul Karim to conduct the Barishal City Corporation election using ballots in order to restore trust in the Election Commission.

At an idea sharing meeting at the Shilpakala Academy in Barishal city on Saturday, the CEC, accompanied by Election Commissioner Brigadier General Ahasan Habib Khan and Election Commissioner Secretary Jahangir Alam, addressed concerns raised by candidates participating in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation election slated on 12 June.

The CEC assured all attendees that the EVMs were devoid of any malpractice, citing their track record of successfully conducting around six hundred elections under their tenure without any issues concerning EVM operations. 

He reiterated the commission's commitment to conducting a free and fair election that would include the participation of all citizens.

"I want to assure all voters that they will have the opportunity to cast their votes freely and democratically," stated the CEC. 

He also emphasised the election commission's firm stance against unfairness, criminal activities, or the use of coercive tactics, affirming that such actions would not be tolerated. 

The commission promised to provide lawful support to all candidates who would request for it and warned that strict punishment would be imposed on anyone attempting to evade the necessary procedures for holding credible elections.

The CEC further reassured attendees that the commission would prioritise justice and address any complaints promptly. In order to ensure a peaceful election, he called for the support of all parties involved.

The Chief Election Commissioner's statements aimed to instill confidence in the use of EVMs and emphasise the commitment of the election commission to upholding the principles of a free and fair electoral process.

