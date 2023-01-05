France lauds Bangladesh's steady, outstanding development

Bangladesh

UNB
05 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

France lauds Bangladesh's steady, outstanding development

Both sides exchange views on clean energy, climate change, inclusive Indo-Pacific

UNB
05 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 10:28 pm
A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy on Thursday applauded Bangladesh's "steady and outstanding" development, which supports its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041.

The newly appointed Ambassador of France met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in aviation, food processing, clean and green energy, climate change, food security, repatriation of the Rohingyas; and free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Foreign Minister assured the new Ambassador Marie Masdupuy full support and cooperation during her tenure in Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Ambassador Marie Masdupuy on her appointment as the Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and expressed his satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also recalled the support of France and contributions of the French intellectuals like André Malraux during our War of Liberation in 1971.

Top News

France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

12h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

13h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

14h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

2h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

4h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

5h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget