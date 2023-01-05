France lauds Bangladesh's steady, outstanding development

A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy on Thursday applauded Bangladesh's "steady and outstanding" development, which supports its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041.

The newly appointed Ambassador of France met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in aviation, food processing, clean and green energy, climate change, food security, repatriation of the Rohingyas; and free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Foreign Minister assured the new Ambassador Marie Masdupuy full support and cooperation during her tenure in Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Ambassador Marie Masdupuy on her appointment as the Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and expressed his satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also recalled the support of France and contributions of the French intellectuals like André Malraux during our War of Liberation in 1971.