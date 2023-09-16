France, Germany ‘regret Bangladeshi court's decision on Adilur, Nasiruddin’: Joint Statement

16 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 02:28 pm

France, Germany 'regret Bangladeshi court's decision on Adilur, Nasiruddin': Joint Statement

France and Germany are "deeply attached to respect for the rule of law as well as to the democratic acquis in Bangladesh,” the statement said

A vibrant civil society is essential to the prosperity of every nation, according to a joint Franco-German statement.

France and Germany are "deeply attached to respect for the rule of law as well as to the democratic acquis in Bangladesh," it said.

They will continue to support defenders of human rights in Bangladesh, like throughout the world, reads the joint statement.

Odhikar's Adilur, Elan sentenced to 2 years in jail

"We regret the Bangladeshi court's decision regarding Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan," said the statement.

"We have expressed our concern to the authorities on this situation and will maintain our dialogue with them on this case," the joint statement said.

The two countries recalled that Adilur Rahman Khan, on behalf of the human rights organization Odhikar, was the 2017 recipient of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law.

France / Germany / statement / Human Rights / Bangladesh / Odhikar

