FPU of Bangladesh Police reaches Kinshasa

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of 180 members of Bangladesh Police has reached Kinshasa, the capital of Democratic Republic (DR) Congo, under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

Sources at the Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport said a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the contingent left the Airport last Sunday night.

The team of BANFPU-1, rotation-15, under the leadership of Commander Nazmun Nahar will replace the members of BANFPU-1, rotation-14, deployed under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission ( MONUSCO) in the DR Congo.

Marina Akhter is the commander of the outgoing BANFPU-1 unit. The FPU has faithfully served in UN peacekeeping missions in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

Senior officials of Police headquarters, including Additional IG (HRM) Md Mazaharul Islam saw off the female FPU contingent.

It is to be noted that since 2005, the Formed Police Unit of Bangladesh Police has been sent to UN Peacekeeping Mission MONUSCO. Bangladesh Police has been sending women-formed police units to the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2011.

Since the year 2019, the officers of Bangladesh Police have been performing their duties in the mission with distinction as Individual Police Officer (IPO).