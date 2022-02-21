FPU of Bangladesh Police observes International Mother Language Day in Congo 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

FPU of Bangladesh Police observes International Mother Language Day in Congo 

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
FPU of Bangladesh Police observes International Mother Language Day in Congo 

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) from Bangladesh working in the UN peacekeeping mission at Democratic Republic of Congo has observed International Mother Language Day with due respect and honour. 

The programme started at 12:01 am (local time) Monday (21 February) in the presence of all the members of the unit, with laying of wreaths at the Shaheed Minar in Kinshasha under the leadership of Unit Commander Nazmun Nahar, reads a press release. 

Later, all the members of the contingent observed a minute of silence in front of the Shaheed Minar in memory of the language martyrs.

In a discussion that followed soon after, Contingent Commander Nazmun Nahar said, "In this age of globalisation, preserving the mother tongue has become the crucial need of time. With the spirit of Ekushey February, all the nations of the world will be inspired to preserve their mother tongue." 

Special prayers were offered at the contingent mosque and temple for the peace of souls of the language martyrs and a banquet was organised for all the members of the contingent.

FPU of Bangladesh Police / Amar Ekushey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

1h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

2h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

2h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

2h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

2h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

2h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business