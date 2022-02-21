FPU of Bangladesh Police observes International Mother Language Day in Congo 

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) from Bangladesh working in the UN peacekeeping mission at Democratic Republic of Congo has observed International Mother Language Day with due respect and honour.

The programme started at 12:01 am (local time) Monday (21 February) in the presence of all the members of the unit, with laying of wreaths at the Shaheed Minar in Kinshasha under the leadership of Unit Commander Nazmun Nahar, reads a press release.

Later, all the members of the contingent observed a minute of silence in front of the Shaheed Minar in memory of the language martyrs.

In a discussion that followed soon after, Contingent Commander Nazmun Nahar said, "In this age of globalisation, preserving the mother tongue has become the crucial need of time. With the spirit of Ekushey February, all the nations of the world will be inspired to preserve their mother tongue."

Special prayers were offered at the contingent mosque and temple for the peace of souls of the language martyrs and a banquet was organised for all the members of the contingent.