FPAB facilitating sexual, reproductive healthcare services for 50 lakh individuals per year

With 21 full-fledged clinics, 2 special work units, 72 FDCs, 21 youth-friendly clinics, and CBD programs, the Family Planning Association of Bangladesh (FPAB) is currently providing sexual and reproductive healthcare to 50 lakh people across 23 districts every year, with 53% of the population comprising youth.

It has also raised awareness among district-level government officials, employees, local FPAB members, mosque imams, journalists, and local leaders regarding the benefits of Covid testing and first aid, reads a press statement.

Alongside the government, the organisation also launched awareness campaigns to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2020, the organisation has distributed masks, provided ambulance assistance, conducted awareness meetings, and held seminars for nearly 3.5 million individuals across Bangladesh.

FPAB's activities began in 1953, supplementing and complementing the government's family planning program.

According to FPAB, encompassing its endeavours against Covid-19, it is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of youth, ensuring access to family planning, addressing issues related to poor health, preventing unwanted pregnancies, combating violence, and eliminating discrimination, promoting a sex life free from discrimination.

FPAB was a member organisation of IPPF and is the oldest and largest family planning focused non-government organisation in Bangladesh.

In the early 80's FPAB shifted its thrust from lone family planning interventions to the holistic approach of reproductive and sexual health and rights. FPAB provides its services in gob demarcated areas and annually generates 7 million service contacts.

A senior official of FPAB Dhaka office told The Business Standard, "Despite facing numerous challenges, the organisation's workers courageously continued their efforts even during Covid-19 lockdown.

"FPAB's 21 branch clinics, modern medical equipment, screening protocols, personnel safety policies, and training materials related to Covid-19 prevention played a crucial role in this regard."

Despite the progress made in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, the battle is far from over.

The virus continues to claim lives, particularly among vulnerable populations such as individuals over 60-yr old, pregnant women, those residing in remote areas or islands, people with diabetes aged 35 or older, individuals with severe cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, chronic liver or kidney disease, cancer patients, and those who remain unvaccinated. Vigilance and awareness remain crucial for navigating the ongoing pandemic.