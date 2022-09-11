Fourth Russian shipment for Rooppur arrives at Mongla Port

Bangladesh

Fourth Russian shipment for Rooppur arrives at Mongla Port

One more Russian ship carrying machinery for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has arrived at Mongla port.

This is the fourth arrival of a Russian vessel in Bangladesh since the start of the war in Ukraine last February.

The Russian flag carrier, MV ECENIA, carrying 987 MT of different electrical machineries for the power plant, docked at the port's jetty-8 on Sunday, said Shibli, project manager of the ship's local shipping agent Conveyor Logistics Ltd.

After unloading, the machinery from the ship that left Russia on 17 August will be taken to Rooppur Power Plant by road, he added.

He also said that the unloading process will be completed soon.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of Mongla Port, said that most of the goods for the country's mega projects are being imported through this port, due to the existing facilities.

It saves money for the port users on the one hand, and they are also able to take the goods to the project area in a short time, he added.

Earlier, three ships carrying equipment for Rooppur NPP arrived at Mongla Port on 1,5 and 6 August.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

