Four women of a family killed in Nawabganj road accident

Four women of a family were killed and three others injured when a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Mrirdhakanda intersection area under Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Moyna Begum, 50, Rahela Begum, 40, Sufia, 30, and Mala Begum, 46, residents of Gungerpar area of Nayanshree union of Nawabganj upazila.

Locals and eye witnesses said the accident occurred around 7:30am Monday when a sand-laden truck crashed into the battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying the four women on their way to Dohar, leaving the four dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex.

Officer in Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station Sirajul Islam Sheikh said the truck has been seized.

A case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

Bangladesh strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attack on Riyadh city and Khamis Mushayt city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthis targeting civilian facilities.

"We are concerned that such insensible acts undermine the security of the Kingdom and tend to adversely impact the peace and stability in the region," said press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Bangladesh expresses its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and remains steadfastly committed towards regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability.