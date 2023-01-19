Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

TBS Report 
19 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:49 pm
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested four top bankers including three Islami Bank officials for their alleged involvement in smearing negative campaign regarding Bangladesh's economy and banking sector. 

The four bankers have been shown arrested in Digital Security Act case filed with the Gulshan Police Station by an official of S Alam Group—which owns the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. 

Monirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Detective Branch's Cyber & Special Crime unit confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

According to the DB, the arrestees are Islami Bank's executive vice-presidents Sayeed Ullah and Shahidullah Majumder, Habibur Rahman, an official of the bank's security department, and Mosharraf Hossain, a former deputy managing director of Islami Bank who is now working at Social Islami Bank as the chief remittance officer.

While speaking to reporters, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid on Thursday said that the four bankers were arrested from different areas in the capital on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been spreading false information about Islami Bank, he claimed. 

"Islami Bank is a reputed bank. Few individuals have been attempting to destabilise the country's financial sector by spreading false information about banks and financial institutions through social media and other means," the DB chief added.

Harun-or-Rashid also said that the arrestees are associated with Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir. 

Earlier, on 9 Januray the DB official in a brief said that Jamaat-Shibir men are spreading rumours about the Islami Bank and S Alam Group through various media to embarrass the government. The same agency said that they had arrested five people for spreading rumours about the Islami Bank and the S Alam Group.

They are Mohammad Noor Un Nabi, Afsar Uddin Roman, Abu Said Saju, Md Swadhin Mia and Md Abdus Salam. They were arrested by the cybercrime department (north) of the detective branch after conducting raids in different areas of the capital on 8 January.

Islami Bank recently came to scrutiny after the disclosure of information that the Chattogram-based S Alam Group has lifted a stupendous sum of money in loans – more than Tk30,000 crore – from the bank that the business group controls.

The amount was way beyond the group's entitlement, prompting the Bangladesh Bank to appoint observers at the bank.

Top News / Banking

DB / S Alam Group / Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

8h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

10h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

7h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals