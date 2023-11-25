Four-storey building tilts in Ctg

A four-storey building tilted in Raufabad area of Bayazid Bostami in Chattogram city on Saturday (25 November).

The building tilted around 6:30pm on Saturday, the fire service said. A fire service unit rushed to the spot. They have surrounded the building.

Jalal Ahmed, control room operator of Agrabad Fire Service, confirmed the matter.

"At 6:18pm, we received a call about the building. The building named 'Khorshed Mansion', tilted slightly and fell on a building next to it. However, no one was injured. As far as I know, there is work going on drains and sewerage next to the building. I suspect this could lead to the building getting tilted. However, more details will be known later," said Jalal.

Three firefighting units have been sent there.

Sujon Kumar Dey, officer-in-charge of Bayazid police station, said, "Our team is on the spot. Police and fire service are working to evacuate residents of the building. Beyond that, I can't say anything at the moment. More details will be known later."