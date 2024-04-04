Four Sonali Bank branches in Bandarban now operational, three remain closed for safety

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 02:05 pm

However, operations at the Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari branches still remain on hold due to persistent security threats

Four Sonali Bank branches in Bandarban now operational, three remain closed for safety

Sonali Bank has resumed operations in three of its six shut-down branches in Bandarban following improvements in the situation after a spate of robberies and the kidnapping of the manager at the bank's Ruma branch.

The Bandarban Sadar branch was the only branch which remained operational since the robbery on Tuesday (2 April).

"Given the slight improvement in the situation this Thursday and considering the inconvenience to customers ahead of Eid, we have decided to continue transactions in the four less risky branches," Md Osman Gani, deputy general manager (Bandarban) of Sonali Bank told the Business Standard.

However, operations at the Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari branches still remain on hold due to persistent security threats.

Earlier, Sonali Bank had suspended transactions in six branches across Bandarban following recent looting incidents at the Ruma and Thanchi branches — only the Bandarban Sadar branch remained operational.

Within a span of 16 hours since on Tuesday (2 March), three banks in Bandarban were robbed, and the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch was kidnapped.

The first robbery occurred at Sonali Bank's Ruma branch around 8:30pm on Tuesday, followed by the second and third robberies at Sonali Bank's and Krishi Bank's Thanchi branches around noon on Wednesday.

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, is still missing 40 hours after the kidnapping, as of the filing of this report.

How the attacks unfolded

On Tuesday night, locals reported that armed individuals attacked the Ruma upazila administration building and later targeted the Sonali Bank branch.

About 20 people, including bank officials and security guards, were assaulted, and manager Nizam Uddin was abducted.

Didarul Alam, assistant commissioner (land) of Ruma upazila, said, "Around 8:30pm last night, a group of 70-80 individuals entered the mosque within the Upazila Complex boundary and shut the door. Many officials were attending Taraweeh prayers.

"Initially, the assailants held everyone captive, subjected them to severe beatings, and robbed them of money and mobile phones.

Subsequently, they forcefully took the bank manager hostage at gunpoint and escorted him to the bank.

"It is believed that the manager was kidnapped because he was unable to unlock the bank's safe," he added.

The attackers looted firearms and ammunition belonging to law enforcement personnel (police and Ansar VDP) stationed at the bank.

They seized two sub-machine guns and 60 rounds of ammunition, eight Chinese rifles and 320 rounds of ammunition, and four shotguns and 35 rounds of ammunition.

After inspecting the site yesterday afternoon, Shah Newaz Khaled, additional deputy inspector general of CID Police Chattogram Range, said, "Two investigation teams from Cox's Bazar arrived at the crime scene, gathered all evidence from the bank, and inspected the entire amount of money in the vault, totalling Tk1.59 crore."

"The money remains untouched as the vault couldn't be breached; it remains intact," he added.

"The vault needs two keys to open together, and the armed men might not have been able to do it," said Shah Newaz, as quoted by Prothom Alo.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed the government's active response to the armed attacks and bank robberies in Bandarban's Ruma and Thanchi areas, attributing the violence to Kuki-Chin National Front.

Speaking to reporters at his ministry office in Dhaka, the minister detailed the assailants' tactics, including disrupting local electricity to facilitate their operations.

Emphasising that law enforcement operations are ongoing to gather more information and address the situation, he mentioned the potential involvement of the Army to support police and Border Guard Bangladesh efforts if necessary.

Ruma police station Officer-In-Charge (OC) Muhammad Shahjahan said, "Efforts are underway to rescue the bank manager."

The younger brother of the abducted Nizam Uddin, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman, said, "We have been in Ruma since morning. The administration is actively involved. However, they have not yet found any trace of my brother."

Daylight robbery at two banks in Thanchi

On Wednesday afternoon, following the bank robbery in Ruma, incidents of robbery also occurred at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila.

Thanchi police station OC Md Jasim Uddin reported that around noon, a gang of 50-60 robbers raided and looted two bank branches in Thanchi Bazar.

Immediately after the robbery, the police and local administration visited the affected bank branches. Bank sources confirmed that approximately Tk17.5 lakh was stolen from the two banks.

According to locals, the robbers besieged Thanchi Bazar from 11am to 11:30am, seizing mobile phones from everyone at gunpoint in the bank and its vicinity. They then proceeded to enter the two banks.

Witnesses who went to withdraw money said that the robbers spent about five minutes inside the bank. During this time, they caused panic by firing shots and looting all the money before fleeing the scene.

Hlasuithowai Marma, the branch manager of Thanchi Krishi Bank, recounted that around noon, two jeeps arrived suddenly. The assailants entered Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank, detained the officers and employees of Krishi Bank in a separate room, and then took away Tk2.5 lakh in cash.

Md Osman Gani, deputy managing director (DGM-Bandarban) of Sonali Bank, said that upon entering the Thanchi branch, the robbers disarmed the security guard and looted Tk15 lakh from customers, the counter, and the vault, stashing the money in sacks.

Comments

