Four shops fined Tk1.22 lakh in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:23 pm

The divisional and district office of Chattogram's Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined Tk1.22 to four companies for various irregularities.

DNCRP officials set up the fine raiding clothing brand shops and iftar market in Teribazar and KC Dey Road of the port city.

Deputy Director Mohammad Faiz Ullah led the drive with assistance of Directors Nasreen Akhter, Anisur Rahman and Rana Debnath and they were assisted by a team of CMP police.

Brand shop 'Mone Rekho' was fined Tk80,000, bakery shop 'Bake and Fast' fined Tk30,000, restaurant 'Dekchi Bari' fined Tk7,000 thousand and 'Lucky Pharmacy' fined Tk5,000.

The shops were fined for not being unable to show any import invoices, purchase and sale receipts, absence of importer stickers on foreign products, and storing stale food for sale.

These types of operations will continue in the interest of the public, Faiz Ullah added.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

