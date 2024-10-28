Four police officials under investigation over looting of Tk100cr worth of sand, stones in Sunamganj

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

Four police officials under investigation over looting of Tk100cr worth of sand, stones in Sunamganj

Reports suggest that four police officers have already faced disciplinary actions for their involvement in the looting. Among them is Detective Branch (DB) Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam, who has been transferred to the APBN

UNB
28 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 06:34 pm
Sand and stones. Representational image: Collected
Sand and stones. Representational image: Collected

An investigation is underway to take action against local policemen involved in the looting of sand worth Tk 100 crore from the Dhopajan-Chalti rivers in Sunamganj.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jahidul Islam of Sunamganj Sadar Circle has been assigned to investigate the matter alongside several other police officers, ASP (Media) Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter recently.

Reports suggest that four police officers have already faced disciplinary actions for their involvement in the looting. Among them is Detective Branch (DB) Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam, who has been transferred to the APBN.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, he had not yet joined his new post as of Sunday (27 October). Additionally, Detective Branch Sub-Inspector Wasim and Sunamganj Sadar Police Station Investigation Officer (IO) Wali Ashraf have been transferred to a remote station in Shalla for their alleged negligence in duty regarding river security. SI Rabbi also faces a departmental inquiry.

ASP Jahidul Islam gathered written statements from the accused officers on Friday.

DB Officer Aminul Islam confirmed submitting his statement, acknowledging his transfer to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, but noted that higher authorities are better suited to explain the reasons behind the transfer. Other officers involved have similarly provided written statements to the investigating officer.

Local and national media recently reported on the widespread sand and stone theft in the rivers, highlighting police involvement. Journalists on-site reported that sand extractors would often contact SI Rabbi, IO Wali Ashraf, and DB police officers before loading boats, providing names of boat operators, vessels, and contact information.

Additionally, reports alleged that payments were made to police personnel in Sunamganj, either at the city's launch terminal or near the police station, following each transaction.

ASP Jahidul Islam confirmed the ongoing investigation but refrained from further comments while the inquiry is in progress.

Top News

Sunamganj / Bangladesh / Sand loot / stone loot / Police officer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A national political council is needed to overcome the country's crisis: Zonayed Saki

A national political council is needed to overcome the country's crisis: Zonayed Saki

59m | Videos
Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

3h | Videos
Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

3h | Videos