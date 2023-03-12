Four more Metro Rail coaches reach Mongla port

A consignment of four more coaches and two engines of the capital's Metro Rail project has arrived at Mongla port.

The Panama-flagged ship MV Venus Triumph, which left the Japanese port of Kobe on 18 February, carrying the consignment, arrived at the Mongla port jetty Sunday (12 March) afternoon.

The foreign ship's local shipping agent Ancient Steamship Company Limited General Manager Ohiduzzaman said they will start unloading as soon as possible and then the coaches and engines will be taken to Dhaka via river.

