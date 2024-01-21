4 illegal hospital, diagnostic centres shut in Ctg

The Chattogram District Civil Surgeon Office has ordered the shutting down of four private hospitals and diagnostic centres in the port city for running illegally.

The directive comes in response to a range of complaints against the institutions, including the absence of necessary licences and valid documentation, during a drive led by the District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury on Saturday.

One of the affected establishments, Agrani Diagnostic Centre, received orders to halt operations due to the lack of a proper licence and inadequate environmental conditions. Additionally, Sheba Dental and Physiotherapy Centre faced closure as it lacked a qualified physiotherapist with a valid diploma.

Two other institutions – National Eye Hospital and New Chander Alo Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, were unable to present valid documents during the drive. Consequently, both facilities were instructed to halt their activities within the next 24 hours.

Civil Surgeon Elias Chowdhury emphasised the importance of cracking down on illegal medical establishments, stating, "Action has been taken against illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres. I visited several institutions [on Saturday], and four of them have been instructed to temporarily stop their services due to various defects."

The affected institutions must address the issues brought against them before resuming their services, he added.