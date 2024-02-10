Five killed in road accident in Khulna

The incident took place at Angardoha culvert area of Khulna-Satkhira highway on Saturday (10 February). Photo: TBS

Five people including a child were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a brick-carrying truck and an easybike in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on Saturday (10 February).

The deceased are Sabbir Morol, 23, Biswajit Biswas, 30, Aurni Biswas, 2, Nipa Dhali, 25, and an unidentified woman.

Hamid Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Khornia Highway Police Station, said the easybike was on way to Khulna from Chuknagar when it collided with the brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction at Angardoha culvert area of Khulna-Satkhira highway around 4:15pm.

Two people died on the spot, he added.

The injured have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station.

Highway police will take legal action regarding the incident, he added.