Five killed in road accident in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

Five killed in road accident in Khulna

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 06:34 pm
The incident took place at Angardoha culvert area of Khulna-Satkhira highway on Saturday (10 February). Photo: TBS
The incident took place at Angardoha culvert area of Khulna-Satkhira highway on Saturday (10 February). Photo: TBS

Five people including a child were killed and two others were injured in a collision between a brick-carrying truck and an easybike in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on Saturday (10 February).

The deceased are Sabbir Morol, 23, Biswajit Biswas, 30, Aurni Biswas, 2, Nipa Dhali, 25, and an unidentified woman.

Hamid Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Khornia Highway Police Station, said the easybike was on way to Khulna from Chuknagar when it collided with the brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction at Angardoha culvert area of Khulna-Satkhira highway around 4:15pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two people died on the spot, he added.

The injured have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Sukanta Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station.

Highway police will take legal action regarding the incident, he added.

Top News

Khulna / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

9h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

7h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

9h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

35m | Videos
Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

1h | Videos
Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

2h | Videos
Enter in market corrections

Enter in market corrections

3h | Videos