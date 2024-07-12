Four killed in Patiya road crash

Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run autorickshaw and a sand-laden truck on Patiya-Boalkhali Regional Road in Chattogram'a Patiya, police said.

The accident occurred on Thursday night (11 July).

Three of the deceased were identified as Rumi Akthtar, 30, her son Fahim, 5, of Junglakhaine area under Patiya upazila of the district and autorickshaw driver Anowar Hossain, 40, a resident hailing from Boalkhali upazila of the same district.

Photo: UNB

Confirming the matter, Patiya police station's Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said the collision occurred around 11:30pm on Thursday when the speeding truck crashed into the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction in front of a paper manufacturing mill in the Dakshin end of Military Pool, leaving three dead on the spot.

Another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, he said, adding that all the victims were passengers and drivers of the autorickshaw.

One more person was injured in the accident, and he was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said Patiya Fire Service and Civil Defence's Official Saiful Islam, who was rescuing the victims.