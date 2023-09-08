Four killed in Habiganj road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
08 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

Four killed in Habiganj road accident

BSS
08 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Four people were killed and two others injured as a CNG-run auto rickshaw plunged into a ditch in Chunarughat upazila of the district last night.

The deceased were Rubel Mia, 50, hailed from Ladia village, Jasim Mia, 20, an inhabitant at Sharer Kona village, Najma Akter, 50, a resident at Kalisiri village and Moinul Islam Rabbi, 32, hailed from Bogadubi village in

Chunarughat upazila.

Local people said the accident occurred at around 9:45pm last night at Chanvanga on Chunarughat-Shaistaganj road as the driver of the CNG lost his control over steering. 

Three died on the spot while the other one lost his breath at MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital today, said Officer-in-Charge of Chunarughat Thana Md Rashedul Haque.

The CNG was heading towards Shaistaganj.

Moinul Islam used to work at Nabiganj upazila Land office and Rubel was a banker.

 

Top News

road accident / Habiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walter Rodney

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

45m | Book Review
With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

The blossoming art of fruit carving

55m | Panorama
The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

18h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

12h | TBS SPORTS
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

16h | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

1d | TBS World