Four killed in Habiganj road accident

Four people were killed and two others injured as a CNG-run auto rickshaw plunged into a ditch in Chunarughat upazila of the district last night.

The deceased were Rubel Mia, 50, hailed from Ladia village, Jasim Mia, 20, an inhabitant at Sharer Kona village, Najma Akter, 50, a resident at Kalisiri village and Moinul Islam Rabbi, 32, hailed from Bogadubi village in

Chunarughat upazila.

Local people said the accident occurred at around 9:45pm last night at Chanvanga on Chunarughat-Shaistaganj road as the driver of the CNG lost his control over steering.

Three died on the spot while the other one lost his breath at MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital today, said Officer-in-Charge of Chunarughat Thana Md Rashedul Haque.

The CNG was heading towards Shaistaganj.

Moinul Islam used to work at Nabiganj upazila Land office and Rubel was a banker.