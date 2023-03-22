Four held with 440kg adulterated spices, 120kg dyes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 05:56 pm

Four held with 440kg adulterated spices, 120kg dyes

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion have detained four people along with 440 kilograms of adulterated spices in Feni for marketing those using harmful dyes.

The detainees are Tutul Saha, Jotsna Akter, Rahima Begum and Beauty Khatun.

The spices mixed with various chemical dyes were stored to make an extra profit by selling those during the month of Ramadan, said Nurul Abser, Senior Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive in M/s Tonmoy Traders and spice grinding mill of Zahir Uddin Bhuiyan in Feni Model Police Station area on Tuesday night and seized 440 kilograms of tainted spices, he added.

Besides, they seized seven sacks containing 120 kilograms of chemical dyes from the spice grinding mill.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they have been marketing adulterated turmeric, chili powders, and other spices after mixing various chemical dyes for a long time.

Apart from Feni, these adulterated spices were being sold in Noakhali, Cumilla, and Chattogram through wholesalers, the RAB official also said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

