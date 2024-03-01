Four friends' dinner ends in tragedy: 2 lost to flames, search continues for missing Nazmul

A group of four friends went out to dine together on a Thursday evening at Kacchi Bhai located in Bailey Road, only to find themselves trapped in a fire. While two of the friends managed to escape, the remaining two tragically lost their lives to the flames.

Among the deceased, one was promptly identified and claimed by relatives. However, the body of Nazmul is yet to be recognised.

Nazmul Islam, 22, is the second son among the four children of Nazrul Islam.

Since last night, Nazmul's relatives have been searching for his body in various hospitals and morgues.

However, as of writing this report at 11:30am, no trace of him has been found. A DNA test has been conducted in hopes of identifying his body.

Speaking to TBS in front of the Dhaka Medical College morgue, Nazmul's uncle, Rajib Bepari, remembered him as an excellent student in his final year at BRAC University.

He said, "Nazmul lived in Banani with his four siblings and parents. He had gone out to eat with his friends last night. They were four friends together.

"During their time at the restaurant, the fire broke out. Two of his friends managed to escape and informed the family over phone that Nazmul and his friend Junayed were trapped," the uncle described.

Hearing this, the family rushed to the scene but could not find any trace of them after searching.

Around 3:30am, Junayed's relatives identified and claimed his body.

"But we have still not found Nazmul," the uncle said, breaking down in tears.

A massive fire broke out in a building housing Kacchi Bhai, Fuoco and a few other restaurants in Bailey Road on 29 February night.

As of this morning, the fire in a commercial building on Bailey Road has resulted in the death of at least 46 people.

Until 9:30am this morning, the bodies of 34 deceased have been handed over to the families without an autopsy, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Refatul Islam of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) New Market zone.

