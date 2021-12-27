Four firms and two persons win ‘The Daily Star ICT Award’ 

Bangladesh

Four startup companies and two persons won "The Daily Star ICT Awards 2021" in six categories for their outstanding contribution to the country's information technology sector.

Dr Gewher Rizvi, International Affairs adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh handed over the crests to the winners at the gala event held on Monday at Radisson Blu, Dhaka. 

Awardees are--Rokomari.com in digital commerce of the year, Shajgoj Limited in ICT startup of the year, Ulkasemi Limited in ICT solution provider of the year 2021, Pridesys IT Limited in ICT solution provider of the year (local market focus), Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of Bkash in ICT business person and Syed Mamnun Quader, MD and CEO of Southtech Group in ICT Pioneer. 

The programme was supported by Brac Bank Limited, Daraz and Independent University of Bangladesh and enlightened by the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis).

Among others, Mr Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, Syed Almas Kabir, President at BASIS, Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director & chief operating officer, Brac Bank Limited, Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer, Daraz, AHM Hasinul Quddus, chief corporate affairs officer, Daraz and Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, pro-vice-chancellor, Independent University of Bangladesh were present at the programme. 

