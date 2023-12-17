Four of a family sustain burn injuries in Narayanganj explosion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 07:05 pm

Related News

Four of a family sustain burn injuries in Narayanganj explosion

The explosion took place when one of the family members tried to light the gas stove.

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in an explosion in Kashipur of Sadar upazila in the early hours of today.

An accumulation of gas due to a leak in line might have caused the explosion that took place around 1am today in the third floor of a four-storey building at Kashipur, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the national hotline of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The injuried -- Sultan Mia, his wife Shahida Akter, their sons Nabi and Ali -- were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The family of four went to their village home a few days ago and returned to their flat in Narayanganj on Saturday night.

The explosion occurred when one of the family members was about to light the stove in the kitchen around 1am.

Top News

Explosion / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

6h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

45m | TBS Economy
Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

1h | TBS World
Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

5h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

6h | TBS World