Four of a family sustain burn injuries in Narayanganj explosion

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in an explosion in Kashipur of Sadar upazila in the early hours of today.

An accumulation of gas due to a leak in line might have caused the explosion that took place around 1am today in the third floor of a four-storey building at Kashipur, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the national hotline of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The injuried -- Sultan Mia, his wife Shahida Akter, their sons Nabi and Ali -- were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

The family of four went to their village home a few days ago and returned to their flat in Narayanganj on Saturday night.

The explosion occurred when one of the family members was about to light the stove in the kitchen around 1am.