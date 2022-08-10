Four companies deposit Tk6 crore to govt’s labour welfare fund

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 06:59 pm

File photo/ Mumit M
File photo/ Mumit M

Four companies contributed Tk6.95 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund for the welfare of workers.

The representatives of Meghna Petroleum, Lafarge Holcim, BSRM and Linde Bangladesh handed over the cheques to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at the secretariat on Wednesday, said a press release. 

Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer and HR director of Lafarge Holcim, gave the cheque of Tk2.25 crore; BSRM's head of corporate affairs Soumitra Kumar Mutsuddi handed over a cheque of Tk1.99 crore; Meghna Petroleum's representative Jasim Uddin gave cheque of Tk1.91 crore; and Linde Bangladesh's assistant director of HR department Saika Majed handed over a cheque of Tk78.65 lakh.

According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, all the local and international companies in Bangladesh has to donate one-tenth of the five percent of the total profit at the end of the year. So far, over Tk747 crore has been deposited in this fund.

The initiative taken by the government aims to ensure the safety of workers and to establish a 'Worker Welfare Fund' for cooperation. The fund promises to help the workers and their family in case of any major disaster. This is a big relief to the workers and their work life.

