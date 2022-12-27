Four BNP leaders invited to join metro rail opening

BSS
27 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 07:57 pm

Four BNP leaders have been invited to attend the opening function of the metro rail service to be held at Diabari tomorrow morning.

"Four BNP leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and Moyeen Khan have been invited to attend the opening function of the metro rail service," Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said at a press conference at Agargaon rail station today.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the operation of the metro rail at 11am tomorrow.

About the train fare, he said the metro rail fair is not higher compared to the reality of the present global situation. There will be no half-fair for students now, he said, adding that those who will buy rapid-pass will get 10 percent discount. Children with height of below 3-feet get free travelling scope with parents.

Quader hoped that the metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel is expected to open in December, 2023 while Motijheel to Kamlapur part in 2025.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the country's maiden metro rail service in the capital will charge a passenger Tk5 per kilometre. The minimum fare will be Tk20.

While inaugurating an exhibition centre at the Uttara metro rail depot, the minister said the metro rail fare from Uttara to Motijheel has been fixed at Taka 100.

However, war-wounded freedom fighters will be able to ride the metro for free, while there will be special discounts for the differently-able.

The length of the MRT Line-6 is 22-km from Uttara to Kamlapur having a total of 17 stations and the construction cost was around Taka 33,472 crore.

